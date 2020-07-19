Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $57,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

