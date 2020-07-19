Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $159.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

