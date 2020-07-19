Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,793 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.