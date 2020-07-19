Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 456 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.39.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.