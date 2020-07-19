Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 31,755 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17,381.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135,229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 177,906 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

SAN opened at $2.49 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

