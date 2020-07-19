Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 120 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

