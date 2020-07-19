Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after acquiring an additional 402,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after acquiring an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

