Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,534,000 after purchasing an additional 956,941 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 633,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $137.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

