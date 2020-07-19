Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JETS. DeGreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,339,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of JETS opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.