Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 204 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.65 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

