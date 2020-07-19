Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $274.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.48.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

