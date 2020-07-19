Head-To-Head Comparison: Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) & TransAlta (NASDAQ:TAC)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Otter Tail is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otter Tail and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.72 $86.85 million $2.17 18.06 TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.00 $61.79 million ($0.09) -71.22

Otter Tail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Otter Tail and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 3 2 0 2.40 TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86

Otter Tail currently has a consensus price target of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.36%. TransAlta has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 9.34% 11.00% 3.82% TransAlta 7.04% 1.61% 0.53%

Summary

Otter Tail beats TransAlta on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

