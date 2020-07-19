Head-To-Head Review: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) versus Arcos Dorados (NASDAQ:ARCO)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Arcos Dorados 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.47%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.43 $42.21 million $1.43 4.88 Arcos Dorados $2.96 billion 0.33 $79.90 million $0.39 12.10

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth’s Hospitality Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 5.36% 35.35% 6.41% Arcos Dorados 0.54% 4.29% 0.65%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Arcos Dorados on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

