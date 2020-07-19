Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $22.17 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 152.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.