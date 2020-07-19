Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HL. B. Riley raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.82. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.