Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,481 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of APH opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

