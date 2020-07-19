Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,707 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $159.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

