Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 469.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

