Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 4,477 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 696.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.83. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $195.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

