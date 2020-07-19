Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.