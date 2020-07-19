Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $128,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $204.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $204.95.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

