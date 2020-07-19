Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $587.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

