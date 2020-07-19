Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

