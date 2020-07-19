Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,452 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $21,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

