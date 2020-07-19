Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,300 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RPM International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $19,249,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

