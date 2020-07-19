Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 13,217 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

