Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,362 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

