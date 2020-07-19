Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 370 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

