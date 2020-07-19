Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 830 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

