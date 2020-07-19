Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.90. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

