Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

