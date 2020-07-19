Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of HOMB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

