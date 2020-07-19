Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTHT. Bank of America cut shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

