Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 209,742 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

