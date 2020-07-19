Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $180.95 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

