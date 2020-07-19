IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.11% of IBERIABANK worth $60,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

