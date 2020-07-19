ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.26. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 3,525,274 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.20.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 7,047,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after buying an additional 6,784,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,040,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705,384 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 10,440,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,434,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.