Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.27. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 21,312,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.85.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 726.61% and a negative return on equity of 159.65%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 311.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.