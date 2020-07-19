IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 151,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

