IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $21.29 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.