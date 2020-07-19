IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $51.06 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

