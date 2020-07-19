IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.