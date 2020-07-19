IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $561,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Shares of UHS opened at $97.60 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

