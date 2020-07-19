IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $568,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $62.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

