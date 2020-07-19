IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 655,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 574,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.32.

NYSE EMN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

