IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,601,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $24.29 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.