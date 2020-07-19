IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Textron by 72.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Textron by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. Textron’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays raised their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

