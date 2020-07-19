IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 143.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

