IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 10,788 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.