IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 11,129 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

AGNC opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

